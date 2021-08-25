Performing Arts and Science Academy’s Summer Break Café distributes free meals in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy director Justine Roberts and her staff spent plenty of mornings unloading boxes and repackaging more to prepare free meals for children throughout the Pee Dee area. PASA participated in the Summer Break Café food service program, delivering free healthy and nutritional meals to children in the Marion County and surrounding areas, she said.
“We provided 3,000 meals per day throughout the surrounding areas to Florence, Dillon, Latta and Darlington,” Roberts said. “Our staff goes through production and we have extra sites. We start about 6:30 a.m. and our kitchen manager is here as early as 5 a.m.”
Subway and Little Caesars Pizza have been a big help, she said.
Kitchen manager Latoria Davis Dixon said the job involves a lot of paperwork and monitoring. “I have to make sure they have all the food packaged and the menus correct,” she said. “My day starts really early.”
Roberts said breakfast and lunch is transported to more than 40 sites, including Zion and Sellers.
“We partnered with the Public Housing Authority to serve all of them here,” Roberts said. “We started in June and finished in August then we start our afterschool food service program in September.”
Roberts said the afterschool food service program will serve more than 1,000 children.
“I just want to say thank you to the Summer Break Café program for partnering with us to be able to feed our youth,” she said. “A lot of our staff members are experienced food service employees from our local schools.”
Roberts said she is grateful for her staff for having the same goal of making sure no child goes hungry. More than 50 children also participated in the summer camp program featuring music, dance, math, science and technology.
“I want to say thanks to Sandra Evans-Coombs our program director for the summer,” Roberts said. “She did an amazing job.”
Roberts said the program expanded to organize another site in Zion, bouncing back after COVID-19 protocol forced the program to cancel.
“Because of COVID-19, I didn’t take as many children this summer,” she said. “We didn’t operate at all last year but we will have our afterschool program starting back Sept. 7 and it will be free for third grade through fifth grade.”
Roberts said she is happy for the support of local businesses and the program providing the opportunity to create jobs.
“I have 42 people on staff and this also helps sustain local business with activity,” she said.