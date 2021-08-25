Performing Arts and Science Academy’s Summer Break Café distributes free meals in Marion County

“I just want to say thank you to the Summer Break Café program for partnering with us to be able to feed our youth,” she said. “A lot of our staff members are experienced food service employees from our local schools.”

Roberts said she is grateful for her staff for having the same goal of making sure no child goes hungry. More than 50 children also participated in the summer camp program featuring music, dance, math, science and technology.

“I want to say thanks to Sandra Evans-Coombs our program director for the summer,” Roberts said. “She did an amazing job.”

Roberts said the program expanded to organize another site in Zion, bouncing back after COVID-19 protocol forced the program to cancel.

“Because of COVID-19, I didn’t take as many children this summer,” she said. “We didn’t operate at all last year but we will have our afterschool program starting back Sept. 7 and it will be free for third grade through fifth grade.”

Roberts said she is happy for the support of local businesses and the program providing the opportunity to create jobs.

“I have 42 people on staff and this also helps sustain local business with activity,” she said.

