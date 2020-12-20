 Skip to main content
Physicians honored with McLeod Pillars of Professionalism Awards
Physicians honored with McLeod Pillars of Professionalism Awards

McLeod physicians

Recipients of the 2020 Pillars of Professionalism (from left) are Dr. Vipul Shah, Dr. Adnan Alsaka, Dr. Davinderbir Pannu, Dr. L.R. Perry, and Dr. Michelle Huxford.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Five McLeod Health physicians have been honored with the Pillars of Professionalism Awards.

They are Dr. M. Adnan Alsaka, Dr. Michelle Huxford, Dr. Vipul Shah, Dr. L.R. Perry Jr. and Dr. Davinderbir Pannu.

The awards were presented in a ceremony recently on the grounds of the McLeod Health and Fitness Center.

The intent of the Pillars of Professionalism is to symbolize the ideas that can effect change in the level of physician service excellence in health care. The capstone of this structure is Value. Supporting that capstone are five columns of excellence — Educator, Enthusiastic, Ethical, Efficient and Efficacious. 

Dr. Jeremy Robertson, chief medical officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center, opened the program with a welcome and served as host for the ceremony.

“Tonight, we celebrate our seventh year of Pillars of Professional Awards, recognizing those characteristics that our medical staff have identified as best of the best,” he said. “2020 has been a challenging year, but those challenges have revealed the importance of all the hands that touch our patients. It has shown the value of the culture we have developed at McLeod; a culture that values the patients and caregivers alike. It has shown the value of working for an organization that has prioritized people, above all.”

Dr. Adnan Alsaka received the Educator - Mentor Award. This pillar reflects a teacher whose goal is helping others succeed. Dr. William Hester of the McLeod Family Medicine Center presented this award to Dr. Alsaka in recognition of his mentoring medical students and resident physicians in the treatment of patients with nephrology concerns.

The Enthusiastic - Joy of Medicine Award was presented to Dr. Michelle Huxford by Dr. Thomas Lewis, medical director of Emergency Services for McLeod Regional Medical Center. This honor is presented to a leader who infects others with excitement and energy about providing health care. Dr. Huxford serves patients as an emergency medicine physician at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vipul Shah was recognized with the Ethical - Do the Right Thing Award by Dr. Sreenivas Rao, oncologist with the McLeod Cancer Center. The Ethical Pillar represents a trusted and respected steward who balances the needs of the patient with resources to treat the illness. Dr. Shah serves as medical director of McLeod Hospice and Palliative Care and the McLeod Hospice House.

The Efficient - Value in Medicine Award was presented to Dr. L. R. Perry. This recipient displays the attributes of being an agile decision maker who can create simplicity out of complexity.

Dr. Gerald Hamrick presented this distinction to Dr. Perry, his colleague in anesthesiology at McLeod Health.

Dr. Davinderbir Pannu received the Efficacious - Outstanding Outcomes Award from Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, oncologist with McLeod Cancer Center. This pillar reflects a knowledgeable and skilled surveyor of risk management and advocate of coordinated care. Dr. Pannu cares for patients as an advanced endoscopist and gastroenterologist with the McLeod Digestive Health Center.

Will McLeod, administrator for McLeod Regional Medical Center, closed the evening with thanks to all medical staff and a toast in honor of those who personify the mission and values of McLeod Health.

“Today we honor the best in class, our collective vision to inspire, heal and comfort,” said McLeod. “To the awards recipients, past, present or future, we honor you for your model in both character and leadership. It is with heartfelt gratitude we extend our thanks and respect to all caregivers facing daily challenges with grace and compassion.”

