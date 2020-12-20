Physicians honored with McLeod Pillars of Professionalism Awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — Five McLeod Health physicians have been honored with the Pillars of Professionalism Awards.

They are Dr. M. Adnan Alsaka, Dr. Michelle Huxford, Dr. Vipul Shah, Dr. L.R. Perry Jr. and Dr. Davinderbir Pannu.

The awards were presented in a ceremony recently on the grounds of the McLeod Health and Fitness Center.

The intent of the Pillars of Professionalism is to symbolize the ideas that can effect change in the level of physician service excellence in health care. The capstone of this structure is Value. Supporting that capstone are five columns of excellence — Educator, Enthusiastic, Ethical, Efficient and Efficacious.

Dr. Jeremy Robertson, chief medical officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center, opened the program with a welcome and served as host for the ceremony.