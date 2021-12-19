Pick 42 Foundation Christmas Shopping Experience returns to Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pick 42 Christmas Shopping Experience returned to Mullins High School Saturday as more than 600 toys were distributed to families.

Pick 42 Foundation Director Miko Pickett said drive-thru service was in full-swing.

“We have 221 families that are registered to shop with us and are shopping for 625 children,” She said. “We have received 1,300 toys and parents were able to come to high school and pick them out for their kids.”

Pickett said the annual event included the help of more than 100 volunteers.

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis said she was happy to help organizers and thanked local sponsors.

Sponsors included Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, Elliott Realty, M-Wam Benevolence Foundation, SOPAKCO, New Covenant Church of Christ, Sheriff Brian Wallace, Sarah Shelley and Anderson Brothers Bank.

For more information visit www.pick42foundation.org or call 843-620-4000.

