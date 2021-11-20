Pick 42 Foundation donates more than 300 turkeys in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pick 42 Foundation along with volunteers including Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury distributed 300 turkeys to the public ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday Saturday.

Mayor Woodbury said he was happy to participate.

“It’s awesome and always a pleasure to work with the Pick 42 Foundation,” he said. “It’s a great help for the community. Many of them don’t know how they’re going to get their next meal, especially in situations like Thanksgiving. It’s another opportunity to give a helping hand.”

Organizer Miko Pickett of Pick 42 Foundation said food boxes also contained freshly picked collard greens and potatoes along with other items.

“This is just a Thanksgiving give-away,” Pickett said. “We are giving out 300 turkeys, 300 heads of collard greens, 200 boxes of nonperishable items and 300 bags of sweet potatoes.”

Pickett called it amazing seeing the respond from the community with more than 100 cars lined up.

“This time of the year we are just neighbors helping each other and it’s so exciting to help put food on people’s table,” she said. “We are feeding more than 1,000 people and helping our local growers at the same time.”