Pick 42 Foundation donates more than 300 turkeys in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – The Pick 42 Foundation along with volunteers including Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury distributed 300 turkeys to the public ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday Saturday.
Mayor Woodbury said he was happy to participate.
“It’s awesome and always a pleasure to work with the Pick 42 Foundation,” he said. “It’s a great help for the community. Many of them don’t know how they’re going to get their next meal, especially in situations like Thanksgiving. It’s another opportunity to give a helping hand.”
Organizer Miko Pickett of Pick 42 Foundation said food boxes also contained freshly picked collard greens and potatoes along with other items.
“This is just a Thanksgiving give-away,” Pickett said. “We are giving out 300 turkeys, 300 heads of collard greens, 200 boxes of nonperishable items and 300 bags of sweet potatoes.”
Pickett called it amazing seeing the respond from the community with more than 100 cars lined up.
“This time of the year we are just neighbors helping each other and it’s so exciting to help put food on people’s table,” she said. “We are feeding more than 1,000 people and helping our local growers at the same time.”
Pick 42 Foundation met with 14 small farmers Thursday at Mullins City Hall for the first of planned informational sessions. Weatherly Thomas of Clemson Extension was among the speakers that included a webinar.
Pickett said she wants to help support local growers.
“It builds the economy and agriculture plays a big part in Marion County,” she said. “We could be bringing a farmer’s market to Mullins. We would love to see people grow with their passion and also make revenue.”
Pickett said the next meeting is planned for Dec. 7 that will include a tour of small farms in the area.
Pick 42 Foundation is also organizing their annual Christmas Shopping Experience in Mullins on Dec. 18 at Mullins High School. More than 779 children were served last year.
“We need 100 volunteers and ask those interested to sign-up so we can beat our goal,” Pickett said.
For more information visit pick42foundation.org or 843-620-4000.