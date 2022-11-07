Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday across South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 14% of South Carolina’s nearly 3.4 million registered voters already have cast their ballots for the 2022 general election.

Approximately 500,000 South Carolina registered voters went to the poll during the state’s 12-day early voting period, which ended Saturday. More than 50,000 registered voters had turned in their absentee ballots.

The South Carolina General Assembly created the 12-day early voting window earlier this year. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the early-voting legislation into law in May. Early voting was used in the June primaries. November 8 is the first time early voting has been used in a general election.

Tuesday polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the rest of the state’s registered voters to vote in the mid-term general election. Federal, state, county, municipal and school board races will be in the ballot.

City of Florence voters also will be deciding whether retailers will be able to sell beer and wine on Sundays.

Two questions on the ballot would amend the state constitution to require legislators to increase the amount of money put in the state’s rainy-day fund from 5% of the state’s annual revenues to $7%. The second question requires legislators to increase the amount of money put into the capital expense reserves fund. The amount would be changed from 2% of the state’s annual revenues to 3%.

Florence County’s registered voters took advantage of the early voting period. Florence County had established early voting sites in Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville and Johnsonville, Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board Director Julian Young said.

“We have had record numbers on early voting,” Young said. “We have been having over a thousand voters a day it seems like all the way through this period. … We are pleased with the turnout.”

Florence County has 82,912 registered voters, according to the latest numbers available from the South Carolina Election Commission’s website – scvotes.gov. There are 63 voting precincts in the county.

The Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board is prepared for election day on Tuesday, he said.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Young said. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

“All precincts will be open. Check your voter registration card; your precinct number will be on there. It will show you where to vote, too.”

Registered voters also can check their registration, review a sample ballot and find their polling place at scvotes.gov.

Registered voters will need to take a photo ID to cast their ballot.

Accepted photo IDs are a South Carolina driver’s license, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card, South Carolina Voter Registration Card with photo, federal military ID and a United States passport.

“At each one of our polls, we have a full staff. They are fully equipped with their certification. They will be working to make sure everything is safe, secure and impartial. We have the voting machines ready to go,” Young said.

Young encouraged registered voters who didn’t vote early to go to the polls on Tuesday.

“We want you to come vote. We are excited that people are turning out so well,” he said.