featured top story

Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday for primary elections

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina’s first early voting period ended Friday, and it looks as if it was successful.

Friday’s voting numbers won’t be available until Monday, but through June 9 nearly 80,000 South Carolina registered voters had taken advantage of the early voting period – May 31 through June 10. Friday’s numbers will be available on Monday.

In Florence County, 3,499 registered voters cast ballots from May 31 through June 9. The biggest voter participation day was Thursday when 680 ballots were cast at the County Voter Registration and Elections office and four satellite early voting sites – Johnsonville Library, The Continuum in Lake City, Pamplico Library and Timmonsville Library.

The early voting period was a success, Florence County Voter Education and Election Board Director Julian M. Young said.

Historical comparisons are unavailable because it’s the first time South Carolina has allowed early voting, Young said.

“We have had good turnouts, we believe, these last nine or 10 days. It’s been a great day today – the last day. We’ve seen a lot of activity. We are having a good run today for sure,” Young said.

In Darlington County, 1,284 registered voters had taken advantage of the new early voting process. Early voters really went to the polls Thursday when 283 votes were cast.

There are 93,423 registered voters in Florence County and 44,561 registered voters in Darlington County, according to the April quarterly voter registration data available on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website,

On Friday, Young said the number of registered voters in Florence County was slight more than 94,000.

South Carolina voters are casting ballots in state, county, municipal and school elections. South Carolina doesn’t register voters by political party. When you go vote, voters select which party’s primary they cast their ballots. However, voters cannot cast ballots in both primaries.

Here are the races that will be included on Florence County ballots.

DEMOCRAT PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. Senate: Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter, Krystle Matthews

U.S. House District 6: Michael Addison, James E. “Jim” Clyburn, Greg Marcel Dixon

State elections

Governor: Carlton Boyd; Joe Cunningham; Mia McLeod; Calvin CJ Mack McMillian, William H. Williams

State Superintendent of Education: Gary L. Burgess, Lisa Ellis, Jerry Govan

State House of Representatives District 101: Roger K. Kirby, Cezar McKnight, Willilam Terry Wallace

State House of Representatives District 62: Bryson Sparks Caldwell, Robert Williams

County elections

Florence County Council District 1: Jason Springs, Mattie Thomas

Florence City elections

City Council District 1: Jonathan Briggs, James “Big Man” Kennedy, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LeShonda NeSmith-Jackson, Isaac “Gin” Wilson.

City Council District 2: Kermit Moore, Lawrence “Chipper” Smith

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. House District 6: Duke Buckner, A. Sonia Morris

U.S. House District 7: Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Russell Fry, Mark McBride, Spencer A. Morris, Tom Rice, Ken Richardson

State elections

Governor: Henry McMaster, Harrison Musselwhite

Secretary of State: Keith Blandford, Mark Hammond

Attorney General: Lauren Martel, Alan Wilson

State Superintendent of Education: Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

Commission of Agriculture: Bill Bledsoe, Bob Rozier, Hugh Weathers

Florence County elections

County Council District 8: Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, William Schofield

A good turnout is expected on Tuesday, Young said. Voters are interested in the federal, state, county and city elections on the ballot.

“We expected about what we are getting know for this early voting. I believe we will have a good turnout. People are excited about these races,” Young said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must bring a photo ID or the voter registration card to cast their ballots. A list of polling places and polling sites for Florence and Darlington counties is available. To access the Florence County list, visit www.florenceco.org/offices/voter-registration. To access the Darlington County list, visit www.scvotes.gov.

Julian Young

Young

Early Voting Law

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill creating an early voting period and making elections more secure on May 13. The bill was finalized a few days earlier following a bipartisan effort to pass election reform legislation.

McMaster declared the new election law a “major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections.

Here’s what are the provisions of the law.

In-person absentee voting was replaced with the two-week early voting period.

The early voting period is two-weeks before election. Any registered voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at a polling place on Election Day.

General election: Early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all county election offices and satellite sites determined by county election boards.

Primaries and other elections: Early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The early voting sites will be closed Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Runoffs: Early voting sites will be open Wednesday through Friday of the week prior to the runoff. The sites will be open the same hours and locations as the original election

Absentee voting: In-person absentee voting was eliminated. Absentee voting through mail-in ballots continues. Registered voters can request an application by phone, mail or in person at the county elections office. The applications must be signed and returned 11 days before the election. Voters receive the absentee ballot by mail. Vote and return the completed absentee ballot by mail or in-person by 7 p.m. on election day. Absentee voters must sign the voters oath and have their return envelope witnessed.

Election crimes: It is now a felony crime to attempt to vote fraudulently or aid someone in doing so, request more than five absentee applications or return more than five absentee ballots in addition to your own and provide, offer to provide or accept anything of value in exchange for your vote. It is a felony for poll managers and election officials to willfully violate their duties, commit election fraud or corruption.

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.

Anderson: That's a lot of chicken bog

Anderson: That's a lot of chicken bog

FLORENCE, S.C. -- There will be at least 480 quarts of chicken bog, that's 120 gallons for the quart challenged, or, given the price of oil right now, 2.85 oil barrels of bog Saturday in the lower parking lot of the Florence Center.

