Polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday for primary elections

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina’s first early voting period ended Friday, and it looks as if it was successful.

Friday’s voting numbers won’t be available until Monday, but through June 9 nearly 80,000 South Carolina registered voters had taken advantage of the early voting period – May 31 through June 10. Friday’s numbers will be available on Monday.

In Florence County, 3,499 registered voters cast ballots from May 31 through June 9. The biggest voter participation day was Thursday when 680 ballots were cast at the County Voter Registration and Elections office and four satellite early voting sites – Johnsonville Library, The Continuum in Lake City, Pamplico Library and Timmonsville Library.

The early voting period was a success, Florence County Voter Education and Election Board Director Julian M. Young said.

Historical comparisons are unavailable because it’s the first time South Carolina has allowed early voting, Young said.

“We have had good turnouts, we believe, these last nine or 10 days. It’s been a great day today – the last day. We’ve seen a lot of activity. We are having a good run today for sure,” Young said.

In Darlington County, 1,284 registered voters had taken advantage of the new early voting process. Early voters really went to the polls Thursday when 283 votes were cast.

There are 93,423 registered voters in Florence County and 44,561 registered voters in Darlington County, according to the April quarterly voter registration data available on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website,

On Friday, Young said the number of registered voters in Florence County was slight more than 94,000.

South Carolina voters are casting ballots in state, county, municipal and school elections. South Carolina doesn’t register voters by political party. When you go vote, voters select which party’s primary they cast their ballots. However, voters cannot cast ballots in both primaries.

Here are the races that will be included on Florence County ballots.

DEMOCRAT PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. Senate: Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter, Krystle Matthews

U.S. House District 6: Michael Addison, James E. “Jim” Clyburn, Greg Marcel Dixon

State elections

Governor: Carlton Boyd; Joe Cunningham; Mia McLeod; Calvin CJ Mack McMillian, William H. Williams

State Superintendent of Education: Gary L. Burgess, Lisa Ellis, Jerry Govan

State House of Representatives District 101: Roger K. Kirby, Cezar McKnight, Willilam Terry Wallace

State House of Representatives District 62: Bryson Sparks Caldwell, Robert Williams

County elections

Florence County Council District 1: Jason Springs, Mattie Thomas

Florence City elections

City Council District 1: Jonathan Briggs, James “Big Man” Kennedy, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LeShonda NeSmith-Jackson, Isaac “Gin” Wilson.

City Council District 2: Kermit Moore, Lawrence “Chipper” Smith

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. House District 6: Duke Buckner, A. Sonia Morris

U.S. House District 7: Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Russell Fry, Mark McBride, Spencer A. Morris, Tom Rice, Ken Richardson

State elections

Governor: Henry McMaster, Harrison Musselwhite

Secretary of State: Keith Blandford, Mark Hammond

Attorney General: Lauren Martel, Alan Wilson

State Superintendent of Education: Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

Commission of Agriculture: Bill Bledsoe, Bob Rozier, Hugh Weathers

Florence County elections

County Council District 8: Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, William Schofield

A good turnout is expected on Tuesday, Young said. Voters are interested in the federal, state, county and city elections on the ballot.

“We expected about what we are getting know for this early voting. I believe we will have a good turnout. People are excited about these races,” Young said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must bring a photo ID or the voter registration card to cast their ballots. A list of polling places and polling sites for Florence and Darlington counties is available. To access the Florence County list, visit www.florenceco.org/offices/voter-registration. To access the Darlington County list, visit www.scvotes.gov.