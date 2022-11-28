Project Gemini packages move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Project Gemini is moving forward.

Monday, the Florence County Council approved an incentive package and the inclusion of property located in Florence County in a multi-county industrial park with Marion County.

Ordinance 52-2022/23 is the incentive package, It includes a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and a purchase and sales agreement to transfer property to a company identified as Project Gemini.

Ordinance 53-2022/23 approves the addition of property in Florence County to the Florence County-Marion County Industrial Park. It also creates other economic development incentives, including Special Source Revenue Credits.

Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith is representing the county in negotiations with the company.

Both ordinances passed unanimously. County Council member Jason Springs was absent at the meeting.

The company identified as Project Gemini will make a significant investment in Florence County that will result in more than 1,000 new jobs, Smith said.

Project Gemini will feature an $810 million investment in Florence County and will create approximately 1,170 jobs, according to Resolution No. 09-2022/23, which was approved on Nov. 17.

In the resolution, the fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement set the millage rate equal to 389.3 mills for a term of 40 years. It will have a fixed assessment ratio of 4%.

“It’s still a work in progress. Council and others are working hard to facilitate a mutually beneficial agreement that will enhance our economic landscape for many, many years to come,” Smith said.

Ordinance 53-2022/23 authorizes the execution and delivery of an agreement government the multi-county industrial park. The agreement includes Special Source Revenue Credits of $1,000 for each job created by the company known as Project Gemini, Smith said.

At Nov. 17 meeting, the county and City of Florence entered into an intergovernmental agreement about the terms and contributions of the city of Florence and Florence County to the project property.

The Florence City Council met Monday afternoon to amend the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget to move $20 million from unappropriated reserves to the Utility Capital Construction Reserve Fund.

The City Council voted unanimously to amend the city’s budget.