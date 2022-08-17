PROMOS FOR A1

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating an alligator attack that left a woman dead in South Carolina on Monday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that an alligator was guarding a body at the edge of the water near a gated community's pond in Bluffton. The size of the alligator and whether it will be euthanized or relocated wasn't immediately clear Monday. The death is the second involving an alligator this summer. Prior to these attacks, the state hadn't reported such a death in two years.