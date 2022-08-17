 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PROMOS FOR A1

  • 0
sports tease

NO PROMO AT TOP

BOTTOM MIDDLE:

West’s Lloyd excited about bigger RB role. Page B1

BOTTOM LEFT:

Carbon-storage projects to get boost. Page A6

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alligator kills SC woman

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating an alligator attack that left a woman dead in South Carolina on Monday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that an alligator was guarding a body at the edge of the water near a gated community's pond in Bluffton. The size of the alligator and whether it will be euthanized or relocated wasn't immediately clear Monday. The death is the second involving an alligator this summer. Prior to these attacks, the state hadn't reported such a death in two years.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Little boy runs up to Pope Francis during weekly audience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert