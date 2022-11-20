PROMOS FOR A1

TOP:
How humans affect wildlife. Page A6
Dale Earnhardt Jr. races at Florence Motor Speedway. Page B1
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council annexed approximately 325 acres in Florence and Darlington counties into the city limits. The acrea…
FLORENCE, S.C. – A proposed townhome complex behind Harris Teeter grocery store was likely zoned out of existence at Thursday’s Florence Count…
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and William Schofield were honored for the service on the City Council and to the community at Monday’s …
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.
