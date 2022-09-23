PROMOS FOR A1

Suzanne Clavette, ICON Aircraft's marketing manager and a pilot, sits in an ICON A5 aircraft on the floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. ICON Aircraft is one of the companies displaying their flying vehicles at NAIAS as part of the show's Air Mobility Experience segment. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run and their body found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLaurin Elementary School Assistant Principal Amy Williams, like other staff at the school, attended a brief meeting following classes but, unlike her fellow staff members, she left the assembly as the system's assistant principal of the year.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Circle Park Behavioral Health Services will be able to expand its services when South Carolina receives its portion -- approximately $300 million -- from the national opioid settlement, Chief Executive Officer Clyde Nance said.
