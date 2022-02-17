PROMOS FOR A1
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The pavement scam is again making the rounds through Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and…
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The road closed signs may not be appearing on Oakland Avenue in a few years. The Florence City Council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an agreement accepting the grant from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office for a project to help connect the Oakland Avenue and North Church Street areas to the city's stormwater infrastructure.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year. The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council moved on step closer to allowing city residents to decide on allowing retailers to sell alcohol on Sundays. The city council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises election sales on the November general election ballot.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar Construction Manager at Risk contract for Construction Manager Thompson Turner.