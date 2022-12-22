Protect yourself, pets from the cold

FLORENCE, S.C. — It won't be a white Christmas in the Pee Dee. It will be cold and windy Friday and the cold will be with us throughout Christmas.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a strong cold front to move through the Pee Dee Friday. Temperatures will drop dramatically during the day. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees are possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Overnight lows Friday, Saturday and potentially on Sunday will be in the upper teens, according to the forecast.

Friday's high will be 47. Temperatures will fall all day, tumbling to about 15 degrees. Saturday's high is forecast for 34 with a low of 19. Christmas Day's forecast is a high of 39 and low of 20.

Temperatures will gradually warm up into to he upper 50s or low 60s by Dec. 29 and 30.

Duke Energy is monitoring the situation and prepared for any power outages it may cause throughout the Carolinas.

“While there is never a good time to be without power, we recognize that the possibility of outages over the holidays is particularly worrisome for the customers and communities we serve,” Carolinas Storm Director Jason Hollifield said. “Our crews are prepared and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power when outages occur.”

Duke Energy offered these tips to follow after the storm moves through the Carolinas.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

A pair of official warming shelters will be open to serve the homeless. At the Salvation Army, the shelter will remain open throughout the day and a warm lunch will be served.

"My goal at this point is to roll with the people I have in the shelter and let them stay in throughout the weekend," said Florence Corps of the Salvation Army Capt. Tim Scott said. (Graham Community Shelter) has additional space and cots so they're going to take overflow."

The Army's Corps building on Hoffmeyer Road and the Courtney McGinnis Graham shelter will serve as Florence's primary warming shelters.

Scott said there will be a group of homeless who will need the help to get through the cold while others will be equipped and prepared.

"There is a group of people who live outside long term and they'll have the ability to make fire and stay warm," Scott said.

There will be anther group who aren't homeless but whose homes aren't up to the cold.

"This is not upstate New York or Chicago," Scott said. "Homes aren't built to that standard. People aren't built to that standard."

While the plan doesn't include opening the shelter to its capacity, Scott said that if circumstances are such and the need is there then the plan will change.

"I don't want anybody freezing this weekend. I don't want anybody to be in a situation where they're in danger," Scott said, even if the solution is just chairs in the fellowship hall.

"You do what you have to do because that's who you are and it's what you do," Scott said of the Army and others who stand ready when there is a need. That is the plan at the moment."

From a practical standpoint, Scott said Christmas is a logistically challenging time for a dangerous cold snap.

Don't forget about pets.

Pets need to be brought inside from the cold.

Here are some safety tips for pet owners.

Keep pets indoors. Do not leave your pets outside or in a vehicle unattended during freezing weather. Consider shortening walks and limiting their time outside. Owners of senior or arthritic pets should be particularly cautious when going on walks, as these pets are more prone to falls on slippery surfaces. Pets with preexisting health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease or hormonal imbalances are more susceptible to cold weather as these conditions can cause temperature regulation issues. If you are unsure of your pet’s temperature limits, consult with your veterinarian.

Layer them up. If your pet has a short coat, is young, old, ill, or thin, or has a history of intolerance to cold weather, consider putting them in a sweater or coat. Remember that wet sweaters and coats can make your pet colder. Be sure to dry coats or sweaters after each walk or keep a few on hand to alternate when one becomes damp.

Watch for clues. Pets are very communicative. They will tell you if they are uncomfortable or cold, so be sure to watch for behavioral cues. Dogs who are cold may shiver and shake, lift their paws up off the ground one at a time, whimper, or try to get inside.

Wipe and dry after walks. Deicers, antifreeze, and other toxic chemicals may be picked up on your pet’s fur and paws during walks. To reduce the risk of ingestion, use a warm damp cloth to clean off your pet from paw to tail after each walk.

Be prepared. Create a pet disaster/emergency kit that includes a seven-day supply of pet food, water, potty pads (for those pets who may have difficulty going outside during severe weather) or cat litter and medication. Be sure to include a list of local 24/7 emergency veterinary hospitals (include phone numbers and addresses both digitally and on paper should the power go down). Learn more about building your pet emergency kit.