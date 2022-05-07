Race weekend a Mother's Day celebration for some fans

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For some fans, race weekend at Darlington is a Mother’s Day celebration.

A mother and daughter duo, Allison Keeney and Lexie Brinker of Mooresville, N.C., said they are using this day to bond and every day they spend together is a good day.

”Any weekend at the racetrack is a good time,” Allison Kenney said. “Mother’s Day just makes it a little more special and fun.”

“My daughter is supporting A.J. Allmendinger and I am supporting Noah Gragson,” Kenney said. “I am supporting Noah because his driving style is young and fun.”

Allmendinger is No. 16 and Gragson is No. 9. Each drives a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Lexie Brinker said she fell in love with Allmendinger when she was watching a race and became intrigued by his name. He ended up winning the race and from that point on, she has recognized him as “her” driver. Brinker said she loves her mother and it is a wonderful feeling to have fun with her on a race weekend.

Another mother-daughter duo, Laura Murray and Abby Murray of Summerville, said spending time together, hanging out in the camper, and coming to the race is an awesome feeling. This will be their last time together before Abby goes to Clemson University in the fall.

“I am treasuring this weekend because I am about to go off to college and start my journey,” Abby Murray said. “My mother also went to Clemson. This will be my last Mother’s Day living in her home and I am excited. I want to soak in this weekend.”

Laura Murray said her favorite driver is Jace Elliot, who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Abby Murray said her favorite driver is Kyle Busch, who drives the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

“My mother was a fan of Elliot and she passed away, so I root for him because of her,” Laura Murray said. Her daughter said Kyle Busch is her favorite because he wins and everyone hates a winner. She gave her mother a loving nudge.

For the Anderson family, racing is not just a family outing -- it is family history.

Mother Erin Anderson said her husband races, his father raced, and his uncle, Johnny Anderson, made it into the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame. Her boys are continuing the legacy of driving. “Besides the risk involved in racing, to see the smiles on my boys' faces is priceless,” she said. “It is all you can ask for. It is the best Mother’s Day present I will ever receive.”

Father Greg Anderson said racing is the glue that keeps his family together.

“It has been a passion of our family for generations and it is something that brings us all together as a family,” Greg Anderson said. “We just enjoy the races. Racing makes our family what it is. I no longer race, but my kids do. My passion for driving is still there and it will never go away.”

Preston Grier, the oldest son of the Grier family, said his favorite drivers are Ross Chastain and Jace Elliot.

He said he loves Ross Chastain because Chastain has a watermelon farm and he loves watermelons. He said he loves Jace Elliot because Elliot took over Jeff Gordon’s car and he has always loved Jeff Gordon. He said he wants to be a professional driver in the future.

The Brooks family looks at the race as a time to relax and enjoy each other’s company. They are from Moncks Corner.

“This is something my husband and son love and I am glad to be a part of it, '' Meagan Brooks said” ‘It is just fun for us to get away from everything and enjoy racing. I am rooting for Martin Truex and my husband and son are rooting for Noah Gragson. I chose Martin because he is No. 19 and that is the date of my birthday. I do not have a real reason.”

Chris Brooks said he enjoys spending this time with his wife and son. He said he hopes the driver his wife chose wins as a Mother’s Day gift.

“Nothing beats family time and we come here every year,” Brooks said. Brooks and his son have been attending the races since the son was 6 years old. The wife recently started joining and changed the duo to a trio.

The Grier family said the raceway has become a tradition because they met lifelong friends. It is also Whitney Grier’s first Mother’s Day.

“It feels good to be out here with my family,” Whitney Grier said. “ My son loves cars and wheels and anything like that so he has been having a really good time out here. It is a special feeling to celebrate my first Mother’s Day here. I hope to make this a continued tradition with my son throughout his life.”

Her husband, Eric Grier, the father of the home, said Darlington Raceway holds a special place in their heart. They met friends there six years ago.

“We didn’t know them before and now we park beside them and meet up with them, '' Grier said. “They are from Georgia and we keep in contact with them all throughout the year and we have our reunion every year at the races.”

Eric Grier said Kyle Larson is his favorite driver because he is good. He commended his wife on being an amazing mother and said he hopes to celebrate each year at the races with her until they grow old.