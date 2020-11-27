Rapid COVID-19 tests for SC schools in place next week

McMaster said the tests should be another tool to reach his goal of having schools open for in-person instruction for students five days a week.

Education officials have said the inability to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state over the past six months and difficulty in some districts to find enough classroom and hallway space to keep students socially distant has prevented them from having students back in school full time.

Before the Thanksgiving break, Greenville County Schools, which have slowly expanded five-day-a-week in-person instruction from kindergarten to older students, said the rapid rise in cases may cause them to have to go back to more virtual schools.

Across South Carolina, about 2,750 students who attend school or school activities in person and 1,150 school employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to DHEC.

The coronavirus is spreading across South Carolina more quickly than any time other than the July peak, which saw the state nearly lead the nation in new cases, according to DHEC figures.