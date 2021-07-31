RedWolves become Flamingos as Florence prepares for move to Carolina Bank Field

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reaction was a positive one when the new banner was unfurled at the main gate of Sparrow Stadium as plenty of cheers went out from the crowd that had gathered.

Will Hardee, the South Florence standout who plays at Francis Marion, had a unique perspective on the change, having grown up with the RedWolves.

“I like it; I like where it’s going,” Hardee said. He was sporting the new all-black uniform. “…The RedWolves have been in Florence for a long time. I grew up with the RedWolves and all that, but I agree that I think it’s time for a change and I think Flamingos is really cool.

“I’m really excited and I’m ready to see what happens.”

The “new identity” was a common theme among fans as well, a number of whom had been following the team for years.

“It’s exciting – it’s a new beginning,” said Betsy Hannan, who’s been following the team for the last five or six years. “With the new stadium and everything I think it’s going to be really great.

“I am very happy (with the new name).”

Eric Clark, who’s been a fan of the team for the last 10 years, echoed many of those sentiments.