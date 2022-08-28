Registration open for Humane Society golf tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Area Humane Society is holding its third annual Growlin On The Green golf tournament fundraiser Sept. 9 at the Traces Golf Club – Creekside Course.

This highly anticipated event will provide the teams with several golf challenges at the holes, as well as lunch and dinner, beverages, swag bags and the opportunity to win some prizes.

Registration and lunch begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Dinner and awards will be held around 5:30 p.m.

Registration and sponsorship can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/growlin-on-the-green

All proceeds will help pay for food, shelter, and the mounting medical costs of over 2,000 animals that pass through the Humane Society’s doors each year.

“This year our shelters have been at capacity and we’ve had higher medical expenses for animals in need. We appreciate the individual and business support we receive, and know that in critical times like this we hope that once again we can count on the Florence Community,” Florence Area Humane Society President Jane Boswell said. “We hope you’ll register to play and come out to support this great cause and have some fun playing in the tournament.”

The Humane Society thanked “our two Best In Show sponsors for this event: the Betty S. Campbell Foundation and the Sheila Floyd family — ‘In Memory of Reedy Floyd.’”