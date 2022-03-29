 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Reichenbach handily wins S.C. Senate special election

  • 0
CandidateVotesPercentage
Mike Reichenbach (WINNER)7,547 90.1
Suzanne La Rochelle811 9.7
42/44 precincts reporting  

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Republican Florence Businessman Mike Reichenbach hammered Democratic challenger Suzanne LaRochelle in the special election conducted to select the next state senator for District 31.

The Senate District 31 seat was vacant because longtime state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died in November after a battle with cancer.

Voters in Florence and Darlington counties cast their ballots Tuesday in the District 31 state senate special election. 

Reichenbach won the Republican primary on Jan. 25. The Florence businessman defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan by 4 percentage points. He received 6,256 votes, compared to Jordan's 5,756.

People are also reading…

Reichenbach worked for Ford Motor Co. before leaving the corporation to pursue his dreams of owning an automobile dealership. Mike Reichenbach Automotive was born in 2008.

La Rochelle wasn't involved in a primary. She was the only Democrat to file for the seat.

La Rochelle is a social worker, who has served as a guardian ad litem and education advocate for children with disabilities.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert