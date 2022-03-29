Reichenbach handily wins S.C. Senate special election

Candidate Votes Percentage Mike Reichenbach (WINNER) 7,547 90.1 Suzanne La Rochelle 811 9.7 42/44 precincts reporting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Republican Florence Businessman Mike Reichenbach hammered Democratic challenger Suzanne LaRochelle in the special election conducted to select the next state senator for District 31.

The Senate District 31 seat was vacant because longtime state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died in November after a battle with cancer.

Voters in Florence and Darlington counties cast their ballots Tuesday in the District 31 state senate special election.

Reichenbach won the Republican primary on Jan. 25. The Florence businessman defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan by 4 percentage points. He received 6,256 votes, compared to Jordan's 5,756.

Reichenbach worked for Ford Motor Co. before leaving the corporation to pursue his dreams of owning an automobile dealership. Mike Reichenbach Automotive was born in 2008.

La Rochelle wasn't involved in a primary. She was the only Democrat to file for the seat.

La Rochelle is a social worker, who has served as a guardian ad litem and education advocate for children with disabilities.