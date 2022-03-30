Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

The Florence resident and businessman soundly defeated Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in Tuesday’s special election by winning 90 percent of the vote.

Reichenbach will fill the unexpired term of longtime District 31 State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, who died in November after a battle with cancer.

“True Christian conservative values matter. True Republican values matter,” Reichenbach told party members and supporters Tuesday night. “If you talk about what we stand for. What the numbers show is the people believe in that. They believe in bringing our society, our community back to God – back to the foundation that made us the country that we are right now.”

Reichenbach snared 90 percent of the 8,372 votes cast. La Rochelle had slightly less than 10 percent of the vote.

With all 44 precincts counted, the final, but unofficial election results showed Reichenbach with 7,547 votes. La Rochelle had 811 votes, while 14 ballots featured write-in candidates.

Voter turnout was approximately 11.5 percent of the 72,167 registered voters in Senate District 31, which includes portions of Florence and Darlington counties.

The Darlington County part of Senate District 31 delivered 343 ballots cast – 7.34 percent of the 4,670 registered voters. Reichenbach received 302 votes and La Rochelle recorded 39.

In the Florence County portion of the district, 11.19 percent or 8,072 of the 72,167 registered voters went to the polls. Reichenbach received 7,245 votes, compared to 772 for La Rochelle.

Reichenbach thanked the Florence County Republican Party, his election campaign volunteers and supporters for their backing over the past five months.

He also thanked his wife, Charisse, for her support and help with the campaign.

“She got us through this,” he said. “When you hear the pronouns us and we, it is our seat. It is us. It is you that has made this happen – all of our supporters and all of you on our team.”

With victory in hand, Reichenbach said he is ready to work hard for everyone in District 31, the Pee Dee region and state.

“God use us,” he said, “to make the lives of people in District 31 and the Pee Dee better – whatever that looks like. If we can have one request, pray for God’s wisdom. The decisions we make, the votes we take let it not be for man, let it not be for a person, let it not be for us, but let it be for the good of the people.”

Reichenbach encouraged those attending the watch party at the Florence County Republican Headquarters to remind him the reason he is a state senator is to “do good and make lives better in District 31.”

Reichenbach, a former employee of the Ford Motor Co., and owner of Mike Reichenbach Automotive, said he will take his successful business practices to the state Capitol and put them to work.

“We plan to take them to Columbia to make lives better, but it’s going to be with your help, your insight and your input,” he said.

Reichenbach reached the special election by defeating state Rep. Jay Jordan, 5,557 votes to 4,951 votes in the Republican primary in January.

La Rochelle, a social worker, was the lone Democrat running. The party didn’t hold a primary election.

La Rochelle’s life and career led her to run for the District 31 Senate seat.

“I believe all people, black and white, Republicans and Democrat, men and women, gay or straight, poor folks and wealthier folks – everyone – deserves respect,” La Rochelle told those attending her election watch party.

La Rochelle said she ran for office to bring more mental health and substance abuse and addiction services to the most vulnerable.

“I want to bring more equity for all,” she said. “... We all have so much more in common with each other than we think. Let’s not let anyone keep trying to divide us.”

La Rochelle closed with four words. “I will be back,” she said.

David L. Yeazell and Taylor Ford contributed to this report.