Report: Williamsburg County court clerk gives herself a $30K raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — An elected court clerk in a small South Carolina county gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support, a newspaper reported,

The county attorney isn’t sure what Williamsburg County Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers did was appropriate and the State Law Enforcement Division is looking into her office,

reported.Staggers’ salary is now more than $92,000, according to documents the paper obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request.

Staggers didn’t return messages seeking comment and when a reporter from the Kingstree News came to her office Monday, she referred all questions to Williamsburg County Attorney Billy Jenkinson.

Jenkinson said he spent weeks tryin to figure out if Staggers spent the federal money appropriately. The federal guidelines are vague and the state Department of Social Services hasn’t answered his questions.