Residents tell legislators ways to improve Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – Inflation, food supply, roads, water, affordable housing and mental health were just a few of the topics covered at Wednesday’s Florence County legislative delegation meeting at Francis Marion University’s Hugh and Jean Leatherman Medical Education Complex in downtown Florence.

More than 100 people attended, and approximately 20 asked questions or made comments to the five legislators at the meeting.

The five legislators were Rep. Phillip Lowe, delegation chairman, Rep. Terry Alexander, Rep. Robert Williams, Rep. Roger Kirby and Sen. Mike Reichenbach. Legislators not at the meeting were Rep. Jay Jordan, Sen. Kent Williams, Sen. Kevin L. Johnson and Sen. Ronnie Sabb.

Florence County’s state legislative delegation has an office for constituent services at Frances Marion University Place, 142 N. Dargan St. Shayla Campbell is the office administrator. The office number is 843-661-4662, Lowe said.

The delegation held the meeting to receive information on how to improve Florence County and South Carolina, Lowe said. The delegation will be working together as a coalition to ensure Florence County receives its fair share of state funding and constituent concerns are addressed at the state level.

“So the purpose of today is to listen to you all,” Lowe said. “We can talk if we want to, but we aren’t going to get much done if we talk a lot. To hear from you all, we are going to have to listen.”

Florence resident Larry Hill started the comments by discussing ESG, which stands for economy, society and government.

“It’s a new animal on the political scene,” Hill said. “I hope you will become aware of it, and ask yourself some questions. I hope you will get it to the right place in South Carolina, which to me is no place at all.”

Florence resident Rev. Leo Woodberry commented on economic development and community economic development and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I’d like to know what plans the delegation has for community economic development in the case of EVs (electric vehicles) and solar facilities as we transition from a fossil-fuel based economy to using more clean energy.”

The state, he said, would get extra points for partnering with nonprofits and other community entities when it applies for federal grants.

Varis Woodberry talked about food deserts and health care for the elderly and people of color. The two groups experienced a higher death rate than other groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wanted to know how the Florence delegation and other elected officials could keep this from happening when another pandemic arrives.

Reichenbach said he talked with Sav A Lot store owner Tim Waters earlier Wednesday. Waters said the store is partnering with HopeHealth and other medical entities to recommend healthy food options to individuals diagnosed with diabetes.

“Medicine-alone, as he was describing, isn’t always enough to treat ailments,” Reichenbach said, “but food goes along with that. It was a conversation earlier today, but your point is really well made. It has to be a collaboration of both the medicine and the dietary issues as well as health care.”

Several residents commented on water distribution problems, road repairs and other infrastructure problems.

American Rescue Plan funds, Lowe said, were distributed through the state. The city of Florence and smaller towns have applied and received those funds. The state received $800 million in 2022. It will receive $700 million this year.

“They are designed for three things — sewer, water and stormwater,” Lowe said. “I’m hoping that helps.”

The state of South Carolina also budgeted an extra $1 billion for road improvements in South Carolina in 2022, Lowe said.

The $1 billion came from surplus state funds. It didn’t involve a tax increase.

Kirby said South Carolina’s roads have been neglected for decades. It costs $1 million a mile to totally rehabilitate a road. It will take a while for the state to catch up to years of neglect.

A state tax of 2-cents per gallon of fuel at the wholesale level funds road maintenance and construction, Kirby said. South Carolina has one of the lowest gas taxes in the region. It also has the fourth largest number of road miles in the United States.

“Lowest funded, highest road miles what do you end up with — bad roads,” he said.

Alexander added the state could improve roads more quickly with higher gas taxes.

“When we finish building a road, then we are going to have to go back and repair other roads,” Alexander said. “We have to have money to build new roads and then we have to have money to service the ongoing roads so we can build better roads.”

Alexander said there is a direct correlation between taxes and services. He isn’t advocating for more taxes, but if the state doesn’t raise tax dollars on gas it can’t pay for road construction.

“No gas tax. No roads being built,” he said. “We just don’t have the money and that’s the pure fact of it.”