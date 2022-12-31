Resolutions include peace and happiness

FLORENCE, S.C. — Phyllis Joseph knows what she wants for 2023.

“My resolution is love, peace and happiness for the world,” she said, Joseph who works in quality care for the Florence Honda dealership.

With wars starting and continuing all over the world, Joseph hopes communities come together again soon.

“I hope for security with everyone to get over COVID and get rid of all the evil and bitterness in the world today,” Joseph said.

Others have hopes for 2023 too.

“I want to be more social and be less introverted than I have been,” Palmetto Moon worker Corey Hebler said.

“My resolution is to be happier and make more money than I did this year,” Paramount Jeweler’s employee Ananiah Myers said.

Myers will be going back to Columbia for school after the holidays and wants to carry that happiness and hope back with her.

“I want to be more determined, in every aspect of my life,” said Russ Blockman, a Florence resident.