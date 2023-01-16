Revenue up in South Carolina, but changes ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s revenue has grown 40% in the past two years, but it could change this year.

Frank Rainwater, executive director of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, said he expects the economy to slow, and is predicting revenue growth to return to normal this year.

Rainwater was one of the guest speakers at the South Carolina Press Association’s legislative preview day on Monday at the state Capitol.

Revenue in South Carolina has grown by 40 percent in the last two years, according to state officials during a legislative session, an excessive growth after the pandemic, but a drop in this is in sight.

The 2023 revenue forecast was last updated in November. It will be reviewed and updated again next month.

“The actions of the General Assembly with their budget have been conservative, and have set the base budget relatively low for the estimated revenue drop,” Rainwater said.

The state has a surplus of $1.2 billion from fiscal year 2021-22, and a projected $1.3 billion surplus for the 2023-23 fiscal year. In addition, the state has $209 million in its capital reserve fund for 2022-23. There also is a fund balance of $72.8 million in Litigation Recovery and $72.6 million in COVID-19 Response Recovery Fund.

The projected total nonrecurring revenue for 2023 is $2.909 billion. With almost $3 billion in one-time available money, there are plans to continue to expand education services and improve the state physically and the people’s relationships within it.

The state has a BEA Revenue Estimate as of November of $11.5 billion and a Projected FY “New” Revenue of $1.07 billion. The Projected FY 2023-24 “New” Revenue Available for Appropriation is $741 million.

For FY 2023-24, the BEA Estimate as of November 2022 (earnings plus interest) for the Education Improvement Act (EIA) is $1.15 billion. The Projected “New” EIA Revenue is $148 million. As for the EIA surplus for FY 2022-23, the BEA estimate as of November (earnings plus interest) is $1.17 billion. The Projected FY 2022-23 EIA surplus is $165 million.

“Sales, individual, and corporate taxes take up about 85% of revenue,” said Lisa Joliff, director of the Fiscal Analysis Division.

As for statewide funding issues, Palmetto Fellows, LIFE, and HOPE Scholarship Adjustment (net of carry forward) is $37.1 million less this fiscal year.

“Funding will not be cut for scholarships, the change is due to changes in dual enrollment,” budget research manager Amanda Martin said.

Medicaid and Medicare changes also are on the horizon, with disenrollment for Medicaid beginning in April at the Department of Health and Human Services. Medicare premiums also will increase.

Additional considerations include the state employee base salary and fringe increase (1%) of $26.7 million, which will result in an across the board increase for all employees. Another consideration for FY 2023-24 is employee health insurance program of $117 million, which will bring total funding considerations to $143.7 million