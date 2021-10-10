Rolling car show highlights weekend activity in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- Downtown Mullins welcomed some of the cleanest cars and trucks with the return of the annual Let's Cruise Main Street Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said more than More than 40 vehicles participated in the event that is highlighted with a rolling car show.

Let’s Cruise Main Street is a celebration of the past when cars would cruise the downtown strip from Butch’s (now Imperial Motel) to Hardee's (now Donnie Gerald Auto Sales). The day of activities include a parade, car show, food, vendors and evening concert performance from the Tim Clark Band sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank.

Mullins Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Rogers said it was wonderful to bring back the event to the public and thankful for the weather.

“I think we had a great night,” Rogers said. “The band was excited and people were out eating. I hope this just builds so we can keep going and have more events and have more community activities.”

Rogers said the response was great.

“We even had 16-year olds driving in the car show this year and we had a lot of entries for a small event this year,” she said. “We also had a lot of old trucks participating.”