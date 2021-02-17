Rush Limbaugh, 'voice of American conservatism,' has died

Limbaugh often enunciated the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader, becoming a GOP kingmaker whose endorsement and friendship were sought. Polls consistently found he was regarded as a voice of the party.

His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter of praise that Limbaugh proudly read on the air in 1992: "You've become the number one voice for conservatism." In 1994, Limbaugh was so widely credited with the first Republican takeover of Congress in 40 years that the GOP made him an honorary member of the new class.

During the 2016 presidential primaries, Limbaugh said he realized early on that Trump would be the nominee, and he likened the candidate's deep connection with his supporters to his own. In a 2018 interview, he conceded Trump is rude but said that is because he is "fearless and willing to fight against the things that no Republican has been willing to fight against."

Trump, for his part, heaped praise on Limbaugh, and during last year's State of the Union speech, awarded the broadcaster the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, calling his friend "a special man beloved by millions."