S.C. tax rebate bill headed to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would give everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina a rebate of at least $100 is speeding its way through the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the $2 billion bill, which includes a significant cut in the top income tax rate.

The proposal now heads to the Senate floor, where Republican leaders want to get a vote so senators can consider the bill's impact alongside the rest of the $14 billion state budget next month.

The sometimes long-winded Senate Finance Committee debated the bill for less than 20 minutes. It was proposed 19 days ago,

The proposal cuts the state's top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%, costing just under $1 billion. The other $1 billion in the bill gives a rebate ranging from $100 to $700 to every person or married couple who files an income tax return regardless of whether they ended up paying any state income tax.