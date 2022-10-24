 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SC early voting opens; Sample ballot site crashes

  • 0

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's first-ever round of early voting for the general election started Monday with no problems at the polls, but a state website where people go to check voting locations or get a sample ballot crashed.

Technicians are working to fix the South Carolina Election Commission's website at scvotes.org, agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said. In the meantime, voters can look at their ballot choices before heading to the polls at a different site.

The agency's website is not linked to the state's voting system, Whitmire said.

This is the first year South Carolina is allowing voters to cast ballots in person early without having an excuse as to why they can't vote on Election Day. Polls are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Nov. 5.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There were a smaller number of polling places opened for early voting during the June primaries and only a few minor problems were reported.

People are also reading…

Over the past several elections, South Carolina has allowed people to cast absentee ballots in person, but they had to include an excuse for why they could not be at the polls on Election Day. The law passed this year has South Carolina returning to mail-in absentee ballots.

The proposal received almost unanimous support from Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly. It also makes voter fraud a felony, increasing fines and possible jail time for people who try to vote under a false name or vote more than once, or poll managers who intentionally break the law.

The law also adds new rules for state election board members and the election commission's executive director, prohibiting them from taking actions that contradict state election law and from making statements that discredit the state's election rules.

South Carolina is the 45th state to allow anyone, for whatever reason, to vote before Election Day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Police seek help to identify person

Florence Police seek help to identify person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault that happened Oct. 8 near Dargan Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Latest poll shows Brazil's presidential race is tightening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert