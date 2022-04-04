 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SC man sentenced to 75 years

  • 0

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who allegedly fled to Canada following the shooting death of his girlfriend was sentenced to 75 years in prison in the killing.

WACH-TV reported a judge in Lexington County sentenced Vincent T. Shivers, 52, on his murder convicted in the killing of Roselynn Cedeno, 45, in September 2019.

The sheriff’s department said it received a call after Shivers failed to come to work one day, and officers checking on his whereabouts spotted Cedeno’s body when they looked inside through a balcony door. The woman was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Shivers went to Canada on Sept. 5, 2019 and purchased a tick for London, a statement said. After being notified by U.S. authorities, officers in Canada arrested Shivers while he was waiting to board a flight to England.

Shivers was convicted last week, and Circuit Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced him to prison.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center -- and the arena -- as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

Watch Now: Related Video

British company attempts to breed non-flatulating cows to help the environment

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert