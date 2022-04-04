SC man sentenced to 75 years

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who allegedly fled to Canada following the shooting death of his girlfriend was sentenced to 75 years in prison in the killing.

WACH-TV reported a judge in Lexington County sentenced Vincent T. Shivers, 52, on his murder convicted in the killing of Roselynn Cedeno, 45, in September 2019.

The sheriff’s department said it received a call after Shivers failed to come to work one day, and officers checking on his whereabouts spotted Cedeno’s body when they looked inside through a balcony door. The woman was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Shivers went to Canada on Sept. 5, 2019 and purchased a tick for London, a statement said. After being notified by U.S. authorities, officers in Canada arrested Shivers while he was waiting to board a flight to England.

Shivers was convicted last week, and Circuit Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced him to prison.