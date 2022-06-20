SC officials monitor Jasper County special election

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jasper County schools have been placed under special monitoring by the South Carolina Education Department after a periodic review of special education plans found the district wasn’t following rules and regulations.

The monitoring started earlier this month, according to a letter from the Education Department to the school district superintendent.

Focused monitoring is below a declaration of a state of emergency which allows the state agency to take over a local school district.

Jasper County has been asked to provide records from its special education programs over the past two years and the state agency will use that information to create a plan to help the district correct it problems, state Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown told The Post and Courie r.

Jasper County has also had difficulties getting children to and from school on buses and the state agency is also checking those problems, Brown said.

Students who miss out on services at school because of transportation problems should be given make up time for those services, but Jasper County hasn’t provided it, Brown said.

“Nothing was being done to ensure the instruction they missed and the services they may require were being provided to them,” Brown told the newspaper.

Jasper County schools did not respond to The Post and Courier.