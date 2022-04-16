SC police department gets new 'E-bikes' and other tools

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A city in central South Carolina is using a new type of vehicle to help with patrols.

The Cayce Police Department recently unveiled three new E-bikes it added to its fleet, The State reported.

"It is incredibly important, and becoming increasingly more necessary, for police to utilize every tool possible to care for our cities," Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said in a statement. "Unique to Cayce is our pursuit of E-Tech to policing efforts, adding solar power and electric resources. This allows us to lessen our impact on the environment, reduce costs to taxpayers and increase the speed and length of time we can deploy resources -- all an integral part of our effort to continue to make Cayce a safe place to live, work and play."

E-bikes are electric bicycles that are more nimble than typical police cruisers and require less man-power than a regular pedal-powered bike. The bikes were paid for by Jim Hudson Automotive Group, the statement said.

Mayor Elise Partin thanked the automotive group for its partnership.

"Jim selected Cayce because like us, he believes in community policing and in being a good steward of the environment," she said.

Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter said the bikes will allow the department to have more community presence in neighborhoods.

The Cayce Public Safety Foundation also bought a new solar-powered "speed trailer," which is a portable, electric speed limits sign that blink if a driver is speeding.