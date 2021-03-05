SC reports 1,079 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state health department on Friday reported 1,079 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 277 cases of illness listed as probably caused by the virus.

The Department of Health and Environmental also reported 36 deaths confirmed as virus-caused and five deaths listed as probably virus-caused.

The figures were from reports compiled as of Wednesday.

They brought the totals to 448,275 confirmed cases, 7,697 deaths and 1,002 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County had one death of an elderly person and Darlington County had two deaths, both of elderly people.

Florence County reported 40 new confirmed cases and one probable case, Darlington County reported 12 and three probable cases, Dillon County reported eight and one probable case, Marion County reported seven cases, Marlboro County reported nine and two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported four and three probable cases.