 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC reports 1,079 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

SC reports 1,079 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state health department on Friday reported 1,079 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 277 cases of illness listed as probably caused by the virus.

The Department of Health and Environmental also reported 36 deaths confirmed as virus-caused and five deaths listed as probably virus-caused.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The figures were from reports compiled as of Wednesday.

They brought the totals to 448,275 confirmed cases, 7,697 deaths and 1,002 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County had one death of an elderly person and Darlington County had two deaths, both of elderly people.

Florence County reported 40 new confirmed cases and one probable case, Darlington County reported 12 and three probable cases, Dillon County reported eight and one probable case, Marion County reported seven cases, Marlboro County reported nine and two probable cases and Williamsburg County reported four and three probable cases.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert