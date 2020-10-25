SC reports 1,281 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,281 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 7 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.
The number of new cases was the most since 1,489 were reported on Sept. 3.
All of the Pee Dee counties reported new confirmed cases: Florence (39), Darlingon (18), Dillon (7), Marion (11), Marlboro (14) and Williamsburg (12 plus one probable case). None of the Pee Dee counties reported a death except Williamsburg, which reported that the death of an elderly person was probably caused by the virus.
The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, probable cases to 7,535, confirmed deaths to 3,567, and 235 probable deaths.
The health department recommends testing at least once a month for people who are out in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 113 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 291 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,880,529 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 11,501 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.
