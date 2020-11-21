SC reports 1,530 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths

COLUMBIA — The state health department on Saturday listed 1,530 new confirmed cases and 60 new probable cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also listed 26 new confirmed deaths and 18 new probable deaths. No deaths were reported in Pee Dee counties.

The latest figures bring the state totals to 192,645 confirmed cases, 12,373 probable case, 3,974 deaths confirmed to have been caused by the virus and 300 probable deaths.

The department listed new confirmed cases but no new probable cases in all six Pee Dee counties: Florence, 21, Darlington, 2, Dillon, 2, Marion, 7, Marlboro, 18, and Williamsburg, 4.

The department reported 13,693 tests for COVID on Friday, with 11.2 percent positive. A total of 2,497,105 tests had been conducted.

The department recommends that people get tested at least once a month if they are out and about in their communities. Tests are free at DHEC testing sites.