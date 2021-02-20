SC reports 1,617 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — The state health department reported 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 26 COVID-19 deaths.

The Department of Health and Environmental Resources also reported 398 new probable cases of the disease and 17 deaths that were probably caused by it.

The latest report brought the totals to 434,489 confirmed cases, 66,688 probable cases, 7,352 deaths and 904 probable deaths.

In the Pee Dee, four counties had deaths. Florence County listed two deaths—one a middle-aged person and one an elderly person. Darlington and Williamsburg counties each had one death, an elderly person in each case. Marion County reported one death that was probably caused by the virus.

All six Pee Dee counties had new confirmed and probable cases. Florence led with 45 confirmed and nine probable cases, followed by Darlington County with 27 and two. Dillon County had four confirmed cases and one probable case; Marion County had nine and one; Marlboro County had 18 and three; and Williamsburg County had eight and three.

The health department recommends that South Carolina residents get tested for the virus and get vaccinated.