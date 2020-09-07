SC reports 590 new COVID cases, 19 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 590 new confirmed cases and 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Pee Dee counties reported no deaths, but all had new confirmed cases: Florence (20), Darlington (15), Dillon (12), Marion (9), Marlboro (7) and Williamsburg (3).
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, probable cases to 2,055, confirmed deaths to 2,767, and 140 probable deaths.
The department said 490 testing opportunities were available statewide. Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct.r 17 and there are 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,075,129 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 5,256 (not including antibody tests) and the positive rate was 11.2%.
