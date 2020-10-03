SC reports 649 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 649 new confirmed cases and 32 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 31 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

Florence County reported 12 new confirmed cases. Darlington reported 7 confirmed cases and 3 probable cases. Other counties in the Pee Dee: Dillon, 7; Marion 6; Marlboro, 6; and Williamsburg, no new confirmed cases but one probable case.

The department reported deaths of 2 elderly patients and one middle-aged patient in Florence County, 2 elderly patients in Darlington County, and one death each in Dillon and Marion counties.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 145,953, probable cases to 4,938, confirmed deaths to 3,243, and 199 probable deaths.

After further investigation, the pediatric death of a resident of Barnwell County that was initially reported to DHEC and included in the Oct. 1 report and web update has been reclassified as not a death. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 but did not die. The information was incorrectly reported to DHEC through a data entry error. There remain two pediatric COVID-19 deaths in the state, as of Saturday.