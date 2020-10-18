 Skip to main content
SC reports 722 new COVID-19 cases
SC reports 722 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 722 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

No deaths were reported from Pee Dee counties, but all had new cases: Florence (13), Darlington (8), Dillon (2), Marion (7 and 1 probable), Marlboro (7) and Williamsburg (8).

The figures brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394, probable cases to 6,596, confirmed deaths to 3,439, and 211 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,75,9033 tests had been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Saturday was 7,011 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.3%.

