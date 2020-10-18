SC reports 722 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 722 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

No deaths were reported from Pee Dee counties, but all had new cases: Florence (13), Darlington (8), Dillon (2), Marion (7 and 1 probable), Marlboro (7) and Williamsburg (8).

The figures brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394, probable cases to 6,596, confirmed deaths to 3,439, and 211 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.