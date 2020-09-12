 Skip to main content
SC reports 827 new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 827 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Florence County reported 29 confirmed cases and four probable cases. Other Pee Dee counties: Dillon 16 (one probable), Darlington 9, Marion 5, Marlboro 8 and Williamsburg 11 (one probable).

No deaths were reported for the Pee Dee.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891, and 149 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Friday, a total of 1,121,324 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,024 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American
Local News

70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 70% of the Florence One Schools students that opted for an online-only education model were African American. Dr. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, provided an update about the opening of schools to the governing board of trustees at a meeting Thursday evening.

Local News

Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

  • +4

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman. The woman, who refused to provide her name due to the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college. 

