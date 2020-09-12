SC reports 827 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 827 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Florence County reported 29 confirmed cases and four probable cases. Other Pee Dee counties: Dillon 16 (one probable), Darlington 9, Marion 5, Marlboro 8 and Williamsburg 11 (one probable).
No deaths were reported for the Pee Dee.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646, probable cases to 2,332, confirmed deaths to 2,891, and 149 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, a total of 1,121,324 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,024 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.
