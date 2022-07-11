 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC train collision injures 2 rail employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two trains collided Monday morning in South Carolina, causing one of them to derail and leaving two railway employees hospitalized, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

No additional injuries are expected. A diesel fuel leak was contained and poses no danger to the public or environment, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins told The Associated Press.

The incident occurred in a wooded area in southeast Columbia with no nearby homes. The derailment will not negatively affect traffic or the environment, Jenkins said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the fire department, private contractors and rail officials to reopen the rail line. It could be hours until the line is active, according to Jenkins.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

