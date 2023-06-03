FLORENCE, S.C. – Someone pretending to be from the Florence Police Department is calling people and trying to trick them into giving out personal information over the phone.

It’s a scam, said police Capt. Robert Drulis.

In an email to news media, Drulis said:

“The Florence Police Department is currently receiving numerous calls from individuals stating a person identifying themselves as a member of the Florence Police Department is working a criminal investigation involving them. The scammer then asks for personal information as part of the investigation. This is an identity fraud scam.

“Please do not give out personal information over the phone. If a legitimate member of law enforcement contacts someone by phone they should properly identify themselves as law enforcement and state the reasons why they are calling (typically the individual receiving the call knows something about the circumstances surrounding the situation).

”If anyone has a question about the validity of the call, please hang up and call 843-665-3191 and ask to speak with the officer who just made contact with you. The ‘caller ID’ may state the number calling is ‘843-665-3191,’ but this may still be part of the scam. There are several ‘apps’ that can use a false phone number as part of the caller ID. Thank you for your assistance and please be safe!”