Scammers know tax time is nearly here

File online in safety. When filing online, use anti-virus software and ensure the computer is connected to a secure internet connection. Use strong and unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible. Do not use public Wi-Fi. There are several websites that allow certain taxpayers to prepare and file their taxes for free, such as the IRS Free File program and the options from the SCDOR.

Get an Identity Protection PIN. Taxpayers who can verify their identities may opt into the IRS IP PIN program, a free added layer of protection. The ID Protection PIN is a six-digit code known only to the individual and the IRS. Use the Get an Identity Protection PIN tool to immediately get an IP PIN. Never share the IP PIN with anyone but a trusted tax provider.

Use a legitimate tax preparer. Consumers should make sure their preparer is reputable, licensed and has a Preparer Tax Identification Number from the IRS. Visit www.irs.gov or call (800) 906-9887 to see if you qualify for free tax prep services provided by IRS-certified volunteers.