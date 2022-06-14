 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Schofield nabs Florence County District 1 primary; Springs wins in District 8

  • 0

William Schofield captured 51.99% of the 2,712 ballots cast in the Republican primary for Florence County Council District 1.

Incumbent Jason M. Springs nabbed 65.43% of the 1,293 votes cast in the Democratic Party primary for Florence County Council District 8.

The vote tallies are complete in both primaries with 100 percent of the ballots counted. However, the election results will not be officials until they are certified by the Florence County election board.

Frank "Buddy" Brand was the incumbent in the County Council District 8 primary. Schofield is the Florence City Council District 1 representative.

Brand has held the District 8 set since he won a special election in 2020. Brand served for 15 years on Florence City Council.

Schofield was elected to the Florence City Council in a 2021 special election after Teresa Myers Ervin left the post to become the city’s mayor.

Springs served two terms on the City Council of Lake City. He was elected as District 1 County Council representative in 2013.

People are also reading…

THE VOTE

District 1

Democratic Party Primary

Jason M. Springs: 846

Mattie Thomas: 447

District 8

Republican Party Primary

Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II: 1,302

William Schofield: 1,410

+1 
William Schofield

William Schofield

 Contributed Photo
+1 
Jason Springs

Jason Springs

 Contributed Photo
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Election Results

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.

Woman dies in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorcycle passenger died Thursday following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Irby and Palmetto Streets.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert