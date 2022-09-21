School Foundation gala scheduled for Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation has been providing grants to Florence 1 Schools to fund educational projects since 2000.

It was created by local businesses and community leaders who wanted to raise money and provide grants to teachers who had ideas for creative projects for their students but the district didn’t have money in its budget to fund the projects.

Tuesday, The School Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Celebration Gala at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.

The event is themed around the life of a distinguished Florence 1 graduate. This year’s alum is Jefferson Boone Aiken III.

The gala also will recognize each Florence 1 school’s teacher, assistant principal and principal of the year, as well as district teacher of the year.

“I hope [the gala] will be a special evening for our distinguished graduate, Boone Aiken, and his family to remember,” Hyler said. “That’s something we always strive for – to make it be a memorable event for our distinguished graduate. And then also to make our teachers and educators feel honored with a nice evening out.”

Tickets for the event will be $100 per person, or $75 for Florence 1 school educators. Sponsorship tables of eight are also available for purchase for $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000.

The School Foundation is the largest public education foundation for K-12 in South Carolina.

“Prior to the district having the 1-to-1 Chromebook initiative in place, we funded many grants that provided MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, iPods …,” The School Foundation Executive Director Debbie Hyler said. “For many, many years we have funded lots and lots of different types of technologies.”

Early projects include a STEM bus that acts as a mobile classroom for students, a “Smart Start STEM lab” funded for Carver Elementary, e-readers for students who didn’t have books at home, and e-books for Florence 1 libraries, she said.

The Foundation also started a health science course where students had the opportunity to obtain their certified nursing assistant certificate and potentially work in that field after the program.

More recent projects funded by Foundation grants include an outdoor classroom for Wilson High, an inclusive tricycle path for RN Beck Childhood Development Center and the Bruin’s innovation lab for South Florence High School.

The Foundation has raised $1,970,572 in grants to educators in Florence 1 Schools.