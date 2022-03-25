School Foundation honors Godbold as Distinguished Graduate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis S. “Bo” Godbold knows the value of a good education. It helped him overcome hardships and find success in the financial world.

Today, Godbold helps students facing financial challenges attain their educational goals through the Godbold Family Foundation.

Thursday night, the School Foundation honored Godbold with its 2022 Distinguished Graduate award at the 21st annual School Foundation Celebration Gala at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

The foundation also honored the Florence 1 School district’s teachers of the year, principal of the year and assistant principal of the year at the gala.

Godbold graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1961. He graduated with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Following Georgia Tech, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army and acquired a master’s of business administration degree at Harvard University.

He has been associated with Raymond James Financial Inc. for 53 years. Godbold and his wife, Betsy, are the parents of two children and have five grandchildren. He and his family established the Godbold Family Foundation in 1999.

The 2022 Distinguished Graduate discussed his childhood in Marion, and adjusting to moving to Florence in the eighth grade, the financial difficulties he faced as he prepared to enter college, his wife and kids and work with Raymond James Financial Inc. in Florida.

He received a full scholarship to attend Georgia Tech, and is a trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation. Education played a large role in his life, and the Godbold Family Foundation helps students attain their higher educational goals.

“Twenty-something years ago, we had finally accumulated enough that we could help kids,” Godbold said.

They created the Godbold Family Foundation to help academically qualified but financially limited students attend Georgia Tech.

“It’s worked out very well for us,” Godbold said. “We have had a lot of kids go there.”

The scholarships have helped nearly 100 students attend Georgia Tech.

Godbold also founded the Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships to help Tampa Bay, Florida, students attend in-state Florida universities. Recently, the Sunshine Opportunity Scholarship programs have expanded into South Carolina, Godbold said.

“One of the reasons I love this country is we are not an aristocracy. This is a meritocracy. A poor kid with bad social status without any living parents can succeed and prosper when given an adequate education. Education is the great equalizer,” Godbold said.

The School Foundation honored Sonya Graves, Lucy T. Davis Elementary, as the F1S Principal of the Year, and Carrie Ann Brigman, North Vista Elementary, as the F1S assistant principal of the year.

Ashley Dawkins, Southside Middle School, was selected as the District Teacher of the Year.

The F1S teachers of the year include Lawrence Brunson, Advantage Academy; Fred Elmore, Alfred E. Rush Academy; Elizabeth Moore, Briggs Elementary; Cynthia Watson, Carver Elementary; Angelica Rainwater, Delmae Heights Elementary; Shujuan Carter, Dewey L. Carter Elementary; Valerie George, Greenwood Elementary; Taneshia Muldrow, Henry Timrod Elementary; Michelle Ellerbe, John W. Moore Middle School; Lindsay Felker, Lucy T. Davis Elementary; Kasandra Durant, McLaurin Elementary; Felisa Cannon, North Vista Elementary; Paige Desmarais, RN Beck CDC; Ashley Bair, Royall Elementary; Renee Dixon, Savannah Grove Elementary; Billy Andrews, Sneed Middle School; Angelia Brockington, South Florence High School; Ashley Dawkins, Southside Middle School; Emily Leaphart, Theodore Lester Elementary; Garry Livingston, Wallace Gregg Elementary; Ashleigh Singletary, West Florence High School; Laura McFadden, Williams Middle School; Stephen Welch, Wilson High School and Kristi Gore, Woods Road CDC.