 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scientists say water may be cause of SC quakes

  • 0

COLUMBIA (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep into the ground may be causing a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina.

More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia. Now, some geologists suggest that an initial December quake may have allowed water from the Wateree River to seep into new cracks opened by the quake, setting off additional temblors.

Pradeep Talwani, a retired geologist and former director of the South Carolina Seismic Network at the University of South Carolina, suggests that the additional quakes may be caused by hydroseismicity, the effect of water impacting earthquake faults.

"What I'm thinking is contributing to all these earthquakes was the month, to month-and-a-half of very high water levels we had,'' Talwani, a leading authority on the impact of water on seismic activity, told The State newspaper of Columbia. "Those pressure pulses are going into these fractures.''

People are also reading…

The idea is that water moving above ground can increase pressure on water below ground. That downward pressure, in turn, can cause the earth to move.

"We think it probably ought to be looked into,'' said Scott Howard, the state's chief geologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Howard and Talwani are examining river levels in the Wateree, which are affected by the Lake Wateree dam upstream. They're also seeking information about changes in water wells. Cloudy water or sinking well levels could show a relationship to earthquakes, Howard said.

Five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 3 have been recorded in the area. The largest quake was 3.6 in magnitude last month, an event that was felt across the region.

So far, no damage has been reported.

Typically, earthquakes have to exceed 5 in magnitude to damage structures. But state officials say the current swarm of earthquakes could weaken buildings from repeated shaking.

The earthquake fault zone isn't connected to bigger faults near the Atlantic coast, officials said. A 7.3 magnitude quake that hit the Charleston area in 1886 leveled buildings, sparked fires and killed at least 60 people.

It would take more manpower and equipment to prove that hydroseismicity is causing the Elgin quakes or understand the fault system, Howard told The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Monitoring equipment is expensive, and the limited units available are concentrated in areas with a history of larger earthquakes.

Currently, only a single seismic monitoring station is located near Elgin, deployed by the South Carolina Seismic Network in late December, said Scott White, the network's director.

But so far, when he's requested more equipment, Howard said he's been turned down because the quakes are so weak.

"'They're too small.' is the response we keep getting," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: New Exhibit at the Gately Gallery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert