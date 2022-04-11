Second Loop apartment rezoning delayed again

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council delayed a decision to rezone four acres off Second Loop Road to allow construction of an apartment complex for a second straight month to see if the developer and neighborhood residents could find common ground.

After the vote to defer action on the rezoning, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin allowed West Tarleton neighborhood representative Mary Jane Weir and developer Kevin Connelly to speak.

West Tarleton neighborhood residents don’t want a multifamily apartment complex in the area. It would increase traffic, create water and sewage problems, require additional police patrols and other problems, Irwin said.

“We have a huge concern about the impact of this development on our neighborhood,” Irwin said as she gave a 20-page packet to all City Council members.

The packet detailed the residents’ concerns, which included water, flooding, traffic and noise issues.

West Tarleton was established in the early 1970s when Second Loop was a two-lane road. Today, Second Loop is a four-lanes wide.

“Now that area has grown so much. Traffic is just terrible. We have become a cut-through neighborhood. Development is destroying a neighborhood that is well-established with decent single-family homes in it,” she said. “We have a huge opposition to it (the apartment complex).”

The city needs to consider the impact multifamily housing has on the community and the city, she said. Will additional police officers need to be hired? Will water and sewage systems need to be upgraded because of the additional stress on the systems created by multifamily housing.

“I would love for us to have a master plan to say what is the impact incrementally of these pieces that keep getting introduced and put on our city,” Irwin said.

The city, Irwin said, has one of the highest rental housing rates in South Carolina at 42 percent. The national average is 29 percent.

The 4-acre lot size doesn’t provide much flexibility to change the plans to include single-family housing, Connelly, of Connelly Builders, Inc. of Lexington, South Carolina, said.

“The site just isn’t large enough to do that much,” he said. “We are happy to look at other opportunities.”

Connelly said he had a constructive meeting with neighborhood residents this past weekend.

The Second Loop site uses land within the city limits. It doesn’t contribute to urban sprawl, he said.

Connelly Builders, Inc. has built and sold more than 600 single-family homes, but also constructs multifamily apartment complexes.

“I think there is a misconception about multifamily and single family,” he said.

It’s a generalization that developers build multifamily housing and leave. They don’t care about the community, he said.

“That’s not true,” he said. “I have one property here in Florence. It’s been in existence for years. We keep it maintained. I’ve built approximately 60 apartment communities. In every municipality, the mayor, the city manager, council members have my cellphone number and they call me anytime. A lot of them call me if a soda can hits the ground.”

Connelly Builders, Inc. is a responsible developer that cares about each community in which it has projects, he said.

“We try to keep our properties maintained. We have a zero-tolerance policy on crime and drugs. We make sure we control what happens in our communities to the best of our ability,” he said.

Connelly Developers, Inc. works with police departments, and was the first developer in South Carolina to install security cameras in its multifamily developments, he said.

The Florence rental property rate is 42 percent, he said, but apartments comprise just 17 percent of the 42 percent. The rest is single-family homes that have become rental properties.

Apartment complexes pay property taxes. The property tax rate for apartment complexes is 6 percent, compared to 4 percent for single-family homes, he said.

“We are definitely paying our fair share in property taxes,” he said.

Servers at restaurants, single mothers and others need housing. It’s difficult to come up with a down payment for a house, and inflation is driving up costs and prices.

“It’s getting more and more out-of-reach for those people,” he said. “Multifamily properties do have a place in communities.”

A transient population and lack of upkeep turn apartment complexes into “dumps,” Council woman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said.

“That is true. The multifamily properties that we own – I still own the first multifamily property that I ever built,” he said. “A lot of developers come in, build apartments, capitalize, sell the apartments and move on. That’s not our motive.”

Connelly said his company wants to be a good neighbor in the community. It’s also the reason his company has a zero-tolerance policy on crime and drugs.