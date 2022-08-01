Sellers named DCSD Teacher of Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Gladys Sellers, a fifth-grade teacher at Bay Road Elementary School, is the Darlington County School District’s 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman announced the prestigious selection during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on July 26.

“Mrs. Sellers is the epitome of an excellent teacher,” Newman said. “Her care and compassion for students and their futures is evident, and we are fortunate to have her in the Darlington County School District. I look forward to her representing all of the outstanding educators who call DCSD home.”

Sellers is beginning her 15th year of teaching this school year, and she will be entering the 12th in her current position. Following the announcement, she praised teachers across the district for their work in molding students into successful adults.

“It’s an honor because I’ve worked with some wonderful teachers, some awesome teachers,” she said. “I accept this honor on behalf of my namesake, my mother, Gladys Watson, who is looking down from above. And I accept this honor on behalf of all the teachers for Darlington County School District who pour out their hearts for students every day. Truly, teaching is a work of the heart.”

During the convocation, the district also celebrated the five Honor Roll Teachers for 2022-23, who were the finalists for District Teacher of the Year, as well as all of the School Teachers of the Year.

\The Honor Roll Teachers are:

The Darlington County Teacher of the Year Program honors and awards those teachers who exceed expectations to provide meaningful and rewarding learning experiences as well as welcoming, safe environments for the students of Darlington County. The program is dedicated to all teachers who work diligently every day.

Teachers and employees at each school nominate their choices for school honorees. Then, in a testament to peer-reviewed excellence, the winners are chosen by vote at each respective school. These teachers truly stand out in their buildings.

A panel of judges, some of whom were former District Teachers of the Year themselves, then selected the Honor Roll Teachers through an application process. The finalists then participated in live, scored interviews, which produced the district honoree.

All School Teachers of the Year will receive a cash award and become members of the Teacher Forum and the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Cabinet. This cabinet provides valuable insight and feedback for the operation of the school district.

The 2022-2023 School Teachers of the Year are:

Gladys Sellers, fifth-grade teacher, Bay Road Elementary School

Natalie Pigatt, third-grade teacher, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Angela Thomas, first-grade teacher, Carolina Elementary School

Kellie Flowers, Health Science teacher, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Ashley Rogers, third-grade teacher, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Jennifer Dixon-Hooks, computer science teacher, Darlington High School

William Britton, eighth grade social studies teacher, Darlington Middle School

Brittney Adams, Science teacher, Hartsville High School

Lara Mathis, Exceptional Education teacher, Hartsville Middle School

Casey Sanders, third-grade teacher, J. L. Cain Elementary School

Oscar Wright, Music teacher and band director, Lamar High School

Stacey Johnson, Art teacher, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

Vonda Baker, math teacher, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

Alexi Boehme, Art teacher, North Hartsville Elementary School

Elizabeth McCluskey, school counselor, Pate Elementary School

Dorothy Dewitt, third-grade teacher, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Steven Strother, kindergarten teacher, Southside Early Childhood Center

Surlinda Mack, school counselor, Spaulding Middle School

Areoni Flegler, school counselor, St. John’s Elementary School

Haley Steen, first-grade teacher, Thornwell School for the Arts