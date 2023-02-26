FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s not an understatement to say that serving the community has been a family tradition for James Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II.

A third-generation co-owner of Smith’s Funeral Home on Johns Street, Smith grew up watching – and helping – his parents run the family business, started by his grandfather.

“Watching my father serve the community was probably a big reason why I wanted to serve,” Smith said. “I watched how hard he worked, I watched my mother (and) how hard she’s worked to do many things in the community, and I’ve watched my family as a whole.

“I have other relatives who serve in capacities as other officials, and to watch them has put a drive into me to serve this community.”

But even Smith couldn’t have predicted how many different ways he was going to have an impact.

Days, nights and weekends are often full for Smith, who besides working as vice president at the funeral home, also coaches the varsity baseball team at his alma mater, Wilson High School.

And if his plate wasn’t already full, Smith ran and won the seat for Florence City Council District 2 this past election cycle.

“It keeps me busy, but I love it,” Smith said, smiling. “It’s a full day’s work, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

It’s a much different future than he would have predicted for himself at one point.

A standout pitcher and shortstop with the Tigers, Smith graduated in 2011 and went on to play for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore – an NCAA Division I program.

Professional baseball seemed to be his path, but that eventually gave way to returning to the family business, he said.

“It was a split-second decision,” Smith said. “I really saw how hard by mom worked to keep the business going and I felt like it was time for me step in. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions in life and that was a tough decision, but I don’t regret it one day.”

He graduated from the Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta in 2016. Around that same time, Smith started work as an assistant coach at Wilson on both the baseball and football teams.

“When I first got back home, I thought I was just going to coach a little bit and run the funeral home,” Smith said. “I love coaching. It’s probably something that it would be harder to give up that than it was my baseball career. I love it. To mold young guys, to make them better men, to give them advice, I just want to be someone for them to look up to, and as long I’m continuing to do that, I thank God for it.

“I thank God for them because they truly keep me upbeat and keep me going.”

Becoming a city councilman was also something Smith would not have foreseen earlier in his life, but again felt a calling.

“I just felt like it was time for me to serve my community in a different way,” Smith said. “I have a vision for Florence to make it a better Florence and move Florence forward. It has been a blessing to me to serve people in a different way and I thank God for it.”

Smith has also seen how aspects of his daily roles intertwine within the community.

“I would say helping citizens with the funeral home and the city council coincide together,” he said. “Coaching does, too, because I’m still helping young people. Sometimes those young people have to deal with sudden tragedies and it’s easier to talk to them in those ways and counsel them and help them through the pain that they’re going through.

“But also our community, when they need my assistance they know where I am, they know where they can find me.”