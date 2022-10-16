Sheriff's office investigating Lake City shooting

A new performance audit says North Carolina’s unemployment office committed too many monetary payment errors in its chief jobless benefits program. The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office released Wednesday examined the North Carolina Unemployment Insurance program for five years through March 2021. Program claims are paid for with state unemployment taxes from employers. Estimates based on samples show $384 million in payments out of nearly $2.2 billion of them were considered improper. That's well above the federal government's 10% threshold. The agency overseeing the Division of Employment Security accepted the findings and said the percentage of improper payments has fallen recently.