Sheriff's office investigating Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies discovered a gunshot victim Saturday night after receiving a shooting call on Rae Street in Lake City.
Deputies confirmed the victim had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. No information on the victim's condition was available at presstime.
While on the scene, investigators received credible information the shooting suspect was in a nearby residence on Rae Street and the sheriff's SWAT team was sent. It was later determined the suspect had fled before the SWAT team arrived.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting.