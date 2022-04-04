 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siren testing set April 13 at Robinson Nuclear Plant

  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested for 5 to 30 seconds between 1-5 p.m. April 13, as scheduled.

To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

People are also reading…

-- Duke Energy

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center -- and the arena -- as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. announces new fuel efficiency standards aimed at combating climate change

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert