Sister Sledge to headline Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sister Sledge will headline the 2022 S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival in November, the planning committee announced Monday.

Sister Sledge will perform on the main stage from 5:45-7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Lighting up dance floors across the world with some of the biggest dance anthems of all time, this multi-lead vocal group is responsible for the 1979 worldwide hit and iconic album “We are Family” and other top songs, "Lost in Music," "He’s the Greatest Dancer" and "Thinking of You."

The contagiously joyful group has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum hits and Grammy nominations during their tenure.

The Sledgendary® story continues under the vocal direction of founding member Debbie Sledge and the genius of musical director, Dominic Amato.

The group specializes in bringing the party with the family’s classic hits, Debbie Sledge, Camille Sledge, Tanta Tiet, Thaddeus Sledge, and David Sledge to round out one funky family affair.

“It’s time we bring the party to Downtown Florence with Sister Sledge," Festival Chairman George Jebaily said. “This group truly embodies the spirit of the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family as we celebrate another year of the Pee Dee’s largest street festival.”

In addition to musical acts across nine stages, full line-up to be announced this summer, the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival-goers will enjoy more than 250 arts, crafts, retail and food vendors, the annual Run and Bike Like a Nut events, a classic car show, art demonstrations and chalk art contest, free kids fun zone and STE(A)M Zone, amusement rides, Pecan Pub, and so much more! Visitors can plan their trip and vendors can sign up online at www.scpecanfestival.com.

Admission to the festival is free. The 2022 SC Pecan Music & Food Festival is presented by Pepsi of Florence.

The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival is a program of Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to revitalize and restore civic pride in Downtown Florence through implementation of projects and initiatives guided by a downtown master plan strategy.